De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates face off versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Fox, in his last game (March 21 loss against the Celtics) put up 18 points.

In this article, we break down Fox's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.4 25.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.0 Assists 5.5 6.1 5.3 PRA 36.5 35.7 34.4 PR 30.5 29.6 29.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.3



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Suns

Fox has taken 18.3 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 18.9% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

The Kings rank 17th in possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.8 points per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Suns are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.7 rebounds per game.

The Suns allow 23.3 assists per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked fifth in the NBA, conceding 11.5 makes per contest.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 34 18 4 6 2 0 2 2/14/2023 38 35 4 4 4 0 1 11/28/2022 29 11 5 5 1 3 1

