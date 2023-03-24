Jazz vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) take the court against the Utah Jazz (35-37) as 9.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSWI.
Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Jazz vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 118 - Jazz 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- The Jazz have a 40-32-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 39-28-5 mark from the Bucks.
- Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 35.7% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (100%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it less often (47.2% of the time) than Utah (58.3%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 48-11, while the Jazz are 18-20 as moneyline underdogs.
Jazz Performance Insights
- Utah is sixth in the NBA in points scored (117.4 per game) and 22nd in points conceded (117.4).
- The Jazz are ninth in the NBA in assists (25.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Jazz are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.8). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.
- In 2022-23, Utah has taken 57% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.3% of Utah's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 32.7% have been 3-pointers.
