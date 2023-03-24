How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) will decide which of the teams is heading to the South Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: TBS
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Alabama Stats Insights
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have made.
- Alabama has a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Aztecs sit at 95th.
- The Crimson Tide record 82.3 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 63.1 the Aztecs allow.
- Alabama has a 26-3 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).
- This season, San Diego State has a 22-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 11th.
- The Aztecs score just 3.7 more points per game (71.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (68.2).
- When San Diego State allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 24-5.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Alabama averages 89.5 points per game in home games, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Crimson Tide have played better in home games this year, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.
- When playing at home, Alabama is averaging 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than away from home (8.7). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- San Diego State scores 75.4 points per game at home, and 68.9 away.
- The Aztecs are allowing fewer points at home (60.4 per game) than away (65.6).
- Beyond the arc, San Diego State sinks fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.2), but makes a higher percentage on the road (38.7%) than at home (37.4%).
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/12/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 82-63
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 96-75
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|3/18/2023
|Maryland
|W 73-51
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|3/24/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|Utah State
|W 62-57
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/16/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 63-57
|Amway Center
|3/18/2023
|Furman
|W 75-52
|Amway Center
|3/24/2023
|Alabama
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.