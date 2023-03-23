Golden Knights vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (44-21-6), winners of five straight road games, visit the Calgary Flames (32-25-15) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and SportsNet RM.
Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-140)
|Golden Knights (+120)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- This season the Golden Knights have been an underdog 20 times, and won 12, or 60.0%, of those games.
- Vegas has gone 6-6, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
- Vegas has played 40 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|226 (17th)
|Goals
|231 (12th)
|222 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|197 (10th)
|45 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (24th)
|45 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (4th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas has gone over the total eight times.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 1.7 more goals than their season game score average of 8.6 goals.
- The Golden Knights have scored 231 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 12th in the league.
- The Golden Knights' 197 total goals given up (2.8 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +34.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.