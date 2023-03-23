The Vegas Golden Knights (44-21-6), winners of five straight road games, visit the Calgary Flames (32-25-15) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and SportsNet RM.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ESPN+, SNW, and SportsNet RM Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-140) Golden Knights (+120) 6

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have been an underdog 20 times, and won 12, or 60.0%, of those games.

Vegas has gone 6-6, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Vegas has played 40 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 226 (17th) Goals 231 (12th) 222 (14th) Goals Allowed 197 (10th) 45 (19th) Power Play Goals 38 (24th) 45 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (4th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Vegas has gone over the total eight times.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 1.7 more goals than their season game score average of 8.6 goals.

The Golden Knights have scored 231 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 12th in the league.

The Golden Knights' 197 total goals given up (2.8 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the league.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +34.

