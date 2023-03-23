How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:14 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames (32-25-15) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (44-21-6) -- who've won five straight on the road -- on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
The Flames-Golden Knights game will air on ESPN+, SNW, and SportsNet RM, so tune in to catch the action.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Golden Knights vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|Flames
|7-2 CGY
|2/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|Flames
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
|10/18/2022
|Flames
|Golden Knights
|3-2 CGY
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights concede 2.8 goals per game (197 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- With 231 goals (3.2 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Chandler Stephenson
|71
|13
|41
|54
|26
|55
|58.2%
|Jack Eichel
|58
|26
|28
|54
|44
|44
|46.4%
|Reilly Smith
|71
|24
|27
|51
|36
|26
|66.7%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|65
|22
|27
|49
|17
|35
|38.5%
|William Karlsson
|71
|13
|34
|47
|27
|39
|55.4%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames have allowed 222 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Flames rank 17th in the NHL with 226 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Flames are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 33 goals during that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tyler Toffoli
|72
|29
|36
|65
|30
|31
|54.5%
|Elias Lindholm
|70
|21
|40
|61
|29
|36
|56.7%
|Nazem Kadri
|72
|21
|28
|49
|44
|32
|47.6%
|Mikael Backlund
|72
|17
|32
|49
|38
|53
|51.6%
|Rasmus Andersson
|69
|11
|38
|49
|42
|26
|-
