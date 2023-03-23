The Calgary Flames (32-25-15) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (44-21-6) -- who've won five straight on the road -- on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

The Flames-Golden Knights game will air on ESPN+, SNW, and SportsNet RM, so tune in to catch the action.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Golden Knights vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/16/2023 Golden Knights Flames 7-2 CGY 2/23/2023 Golden Knights Flames 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 10/18/2022 Flames Golden Knights 3-2 CGY

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights concede 2.8 goals per game (197 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

With 231 goals (3.2 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Chandler Stephenson 71 13 41 54 26 55 58.2% Jack Eichel 58 26 28 54 44 44 46.4% Reilly Smith 71 24 27 51 36 26 66.7% Jonathan Marchessault 65 22 27 49 17 35 38.5% William Karlsson 71 13 34 47 27 39 55.4%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have allowed 222 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.

The Flames rank 17th in the NHL with 226 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Flames are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals during that time.

Flames Key Players