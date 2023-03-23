The Calgary Flames (32-25-15) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (44-21-6) -- who've won five straight on the road -- on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

The Flames-Golden Knights game will air on ESPN+, SNW, and SportsNet RM, so tune in to catch the action.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and SportsNet RM
  • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
  • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Golden Knights vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/16/2023 Golden Knights Flames 7-2 CGY
2/23/2023 Golden Knights Flames 4-3 (F/OT) VEG
10/18/2022 Flames Golden Knights 3-2 CGY

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights concede 2.8 goals per game (197 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
  • With 231 goals (3.2 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Chandler Stephenson 71 13 41 54 26 55 58.2%
Jack Eichel 58 26 28 54 44 44 46.4%
Reilly Smith 71 24 27 51 36 26 66.7%
Jonathan Marchessault 65 22 27 49 17 35 38.5%
William Karlsson 71 13 34 47 27 39 55.4%

Flames Stats & Trends

  • The Flames have allowed 222 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Flames rank 17th in the NHL with 226 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • In the last 10 games, the Flames are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 33 goals during that time.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tyler Toffoli 72 29 36 65 30 31 54.5%
Elias Lindholm 70 21 40 61 29 36 56.7%
Nazem Kadri 72 21 28 49 44 32 47.6%
Mikael Backlund 72 17 32 49 38 53 51.6%
Rasmus Andersson 69 11 38 49 42 26 -

