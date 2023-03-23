The Vegas Golden Knights (44-21-6), winners of five road games in a row, visit the Calgary Flames (32-25-15) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and SportsNet RM.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 while totaling 39 goals against 28 goals given up. On 25 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (24.0%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Flames 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-140)

Flames (-140) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Flames (-0.8)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a record of 44-21-6 this season and are 11-6-17 in overtime contests.

Vegas has earned 39 points (18-8-3) in its 29 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Golden Knights registered just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

When Vegas has scored two goals this season, they've earned 12 points (4-10-4 record).

The Golden Knights have earned 79 points in their 42 games with more than two goals scored.

Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 22 games this season and has registered 30 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 23-7-3 (49 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Golden Knights finished 17-13-2 in those matchups (36 points).

Flames Rank Flames AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 17th 3.14 Goals Scored 3.25 15th 14th 3.08 Goals Allowed 2.77 10th 2nd 35.4 Shots 31.9 14th 2nd 27.2 Shots Allowed 31 15th 21st 20.1% Power Play % 21.2% 16th 10th 81.6% Penalty Kill % 79.2% 17th

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and SportsNet RM

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

