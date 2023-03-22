Talen Horton-Tucker and his Utah Jazz teammates face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 20, Horton-Tucker posted 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 128-120 win versus the Kings.

In this article we will dive into Horton-Tucker's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 9.2 16.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.0 5.0 Assists 5.5 3.4 5.4 PRA 26.5 15.6 26.8 PR 21.5 12.2 21.4 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.3



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Horton-Tucker has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 7.4% and 6.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horton-Tucker is averaging 2.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Horton-Tucker's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.7 possessions per game, while his Jazz rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.4.

The Trail Blazers concede 116.1 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers allow 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.3 assists per contest.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 14 12 1 2 1 0 0 12/3/2022 17 2 3 3 0 0 1 11/19/2022 32 8 5 2 0 1 1

