The Utah Jazz, Rudy Gay included, face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 128-120 win against the Kings, Gay put up 11 points.

Below, we dig into Gay's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Rudy Gay Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.2 7.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.3 Assists -- 1.0 1.4 PRA -- 9.1 12 PR 10.5 8.1 10.6 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.8



Rudy Gay Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Rudy Gay has made 1.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 3.6% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 2.3 threes per game, or 4.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Gay's Jazz average 103.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have given up 116.1 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers concede 42.3 rebounds per contest, ranking ninth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are ranked 27th in the league, giving up 26.3 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are 11th in the NBA, giving up 12.1 makes per contest.

Rudy Gay vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 18 11 2 2 3 1 0

