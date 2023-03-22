Kris Dunn's Utah Jazz take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 128-120 win versus the Kings, Dunn had 18 points and 10 assists.

In this piece we'll examine Dunn's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Kris Dunn Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 11.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 Assists 5.5 5.4 PRA 20.5 21.4 PR 14.5 16 3PM 0.5 0.9



Kris Dunn Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Kris Dunn has made 4.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 1.7% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 2.0 threes per game, or 0.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Dunn's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.7 possessions per game, while his Jazz rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.4.

The Trail Blazers concede 116.1 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42.3 rebounds per game, the Trail Blazers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 26.3 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are ranked 11th in the NBA, allowing 12.1 makes per game.

