The Utah Jazz (35-36) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) at Vivint Arena on Wednesday, March 22 at 9:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Jazz won on Monday 128-120 over the Kings. In the victory, Ochai Agbaji led the Jazz with 27 points.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Collin Sexton SG Out Hamstring 14.3 2.2 2.9 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Finger 20.8 4.0 4.4

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jerami Grant: Out (Quadricep), Justise Winslow: Out (Ankle), Anfernee Simons: Out (Foot), Nassir Little: Out (Concussion)

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+

Jazz Season Insights

The Jazz average only 1.3 more points per game (117.4) than the Trail Blazers allow (116.1).

When Utah scores more than 116.1 points, it is 30-11.

The Jazz have been putting up 116.1 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 117.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Utah makes 13.9 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 36.0% from deep (16th in the NBA). It is making 1.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.2 per game while shooting 36.5%.

The Jazz record 113.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in the league), while allowing 113.6 points per 100 possessions (21st in the NBA).

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -5 235

