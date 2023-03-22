The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (35-36) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Jazz -4.5 234.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah's 71 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 36 times.
  • Utah has an average total of 234.7 in its games this year, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Jazz are 41-30-0 against the spread this season.
  • Utah has been the favorite in 33 games this season and won 17 (51.5%) of those contests.
  • This season, Utah has won 11 of its 18 games, or 61.1%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Jazz.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Jazz 36 50.7% 117.4 231.6 117.3 233.4 231.3
Trail Blazers 31 43.7% 114.2 231.6 116.1 233.4 229.4

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • The Jazz have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • Eight of Jazz's past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Utah sports a worse record against the spread at home (20-15-0) than it does in road games (21-15-0).
  • The Jazz score only 1.3 more points per game (117.4) than the Trail Blazers allow (116.1).
  • When Utah puts up more than 116.1 points, it is 31-10 against the spread and 30-11 overall.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Jazz and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 41-30 10-12 42-29
Trail Blazers 33-38 13-14 35-36

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Jazz Trail Blazers
117.4
Points Scored (PG)
 114.2
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
31-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 19-5
30-11
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-5
117.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.1
22
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
18-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-13
17-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 22-14

