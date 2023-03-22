The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (35-36) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -4.5 234.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah's 71 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 36 times.

Utah has an average total of 234.7 in its games this year, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jazz are 41-30-0 against the spread this season.

Utah has been the favorite in 33 games this season and won 17 (51.5%) of those contests.

This season, Utah has won 11 of its 18 games, or 61.1%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Jazz.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 36 50.7% 117.4 231.6 117.3 233.4 231.3 Trail Blazers 31 43.7% 114.2 231.6 116.1 233.4 229.4

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

The Jazz have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

Eight of Jazz's past 10 games have gone over the total.

Utah sports a worse record against the spread at home (20-15-0) than it does in road games (21-15-0).

The Jazz score only 1.3 more points per game (117.4) than the Trail Blazers allow (116.1).

When Utah puts up more than 116.1 points, it is 31-10 against the spread and 30-11 overall.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Jazz and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 41-30 10-12 42-29 Trail Blazers 33-38 13-14 35-36

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Jazz Trail Blazers 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 31-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 19-5 30-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-5 117.3 Points Allowed (PG) 116.1 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 18-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-13 17-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-14

