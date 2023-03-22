Jazz vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (35-36) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-4.5
|234.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah's 71 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 36 times.
- Utah has an average total of 234.7 in its games this year, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Jazz are 41-30-0 against the spread this season.
- Utah has been the favorite in 33 games this season and won 17 (51.5%) of those contests.
- This season, Utah has won 11 of its 18 games, or 61.1%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Jazz.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jazz
|36
|50.7%
|117.4
|231.6
|117.3
|233.4
|231.3
|Trail Blazers
|31
|43.7%
|114.2
|231.6
|116.1
|233.4
|229.4
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- The Jazz have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- Eight of Jazz's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Utah sports a worse record against the spread at home (20-15-0) than it does in road games (21-15-0).
- The Jazz score only 1.3 more points per game (117.4) than the Trail Blazers allow (116.1).
- When Utah puts up more than 116.1 points, it is 31-10 against the spread and 30-11 overall.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|41-30
|10-12
|42-29
|Trail Blazers
|33-38
|13-14
|35-36
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Jazz
|Trail Blazers
|117.4
|114.2
|6
|15
|31-10
|19-5
|30-11
|19-5
|117.3
|116.1
|22
|18
|18-6
|23-13
|17-7
|22-14
