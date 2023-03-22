The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) are underdogs (+5) as they attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (35-36) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game airs on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+

SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 119 - Trail Blazers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 5)

Jazz (- 5) Pick OU: Under (235)



The Trail Blazers (32-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 56.3% of the time, 11.2% less often than the Jazz (40-31-0) this season.

As a 5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Utah is 8-8 against the spread compared to the 10-10-1 ATS record Portland puts up as a 5-point underdog.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Portland and its opponents aren't as successful (49.3% of the time) as Utah and its opponents (57.7%).

The Jazz have a .515 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-16) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .316 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (12-26).

Jazz Performance Insights

Utah ranks sixth in the NBA with 117.4 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 22nd with 117.3 points allowed per contest.

The Jazz rank ninth in the NBA with 25.8 assists per contest.

The Jazz have a 36% three-point percentage this year (16th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 13.9 treys per contest (fifth-best).

Utah has taken 57% two-pointers and 43% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 67.2% are two-pointers and 32.8% are three-pointers.

