Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) are underdogs (+5) as they attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (35-36) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game airs on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jazz with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jazz 119 - Trail Blazers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers
- Pick ATS: Jazz (- 5)
- Pick OU:
Under (235)
- The Trail Blazers (32-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 56.3% of the time, 11.2% less often than the Jazz (40-31-0) this season.
- As a 5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Utah is 8-8 against the spread compared to the 10-10-1 ATS record Portland puts up as a 5-point underdog.
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Portland and its opponents aren't as successful (49.3% of the time) as Utah and its opponents (57.7%).
- The Jazz have a .515 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-16) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .316 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (12-26).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Jazz Performance Insights
- Utah ranks sixth in the NBA with 117.4 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 22nd with 117.3 points allowed per contest.
- The Jazz rank ninth in the NBA with 25.8 assists per contest.
- The Jazz have a 36% three-point percentage this year (16th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 13.9 treys per contest (fifth-best).
- Utah has taken 57% two-pointers and 43% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 67.2% are two-pointers and 32.8% are three-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.