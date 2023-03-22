Jazz vs. Trail Blazers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
At Vivint Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) aim to stop a six-game losing skid when visiting the Utah Jazz (35-36) at 9:00 PM ET. The game airs on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jazz vs. Trail Blazers matchup.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jazz Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Jazz (-5)
|235
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Jazz (-5.5)
|235.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Jazz (-4)
|233.5
|-179
|+150
|Tipico
|Jazz (-4.5)
|-
|-170
|+145
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends
- The Jazz have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 117.3 (22nd in the NBA).
- The Trail Blazers' -132 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.2 points per game (15th in NBA) while allowing 116.1 per outing (18th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 231.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams give up 233.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah is 40-30-1 ATS this season.
- Portland has compiled a 32-38-1 record against the spread this season.
Jazz and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+100000
|+50000
|+390
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+80000
|-
