De'Aaron Fox is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (49-23) go head to head with the Sacramento Kings (43-28) at Golden 1 Center.

How to Watch Kings vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings fell to the Jazz on Monday, 128-120. Their leading scorer was Fox with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 37 4 7 1 0 6 Keegan Murray 22 6 1 1 1 6 Harrison Barnes 16 6 2 0 0 2

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis leads the Kings in rebounding (12.5 per game) and assists (7.2), and averages 19.1 points. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox is the Kings' top scorer (25.5 points per game) and assist man (6.2), and produces 4.3 rebounds.

The Kings get 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.

Kevin Huerter is putting up 15 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.

The Kings receive 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Malik Monk.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 20.9 13.2 8.6 0.7 0.9 0.3 De'Aaron Fox 23.3 3.9 5 1.4 0.2 2.1 Malik Monk 12.9 3.1 4.7 0.6 0.4 2.5 Harrison Barnes 15.2 4.5 1.2 0.2 0.1 1.5 Kevin Huerter 13.8 1.6 2.1 0.6 0.1 3

