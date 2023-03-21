The Sacramento Kings (43-28) will look to De'Aaron Fox (13th in NBA, 25.5 points per game) when they try to knock off Jayson Tatum (sixth in league, 30) and the Boston Celtics (49-23) on March 21, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

This season, Sacramento has a 39-14 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.5% from the field.

The Celtics are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 25th.

The Kings score 8.7 more points per game (121) than the Celtics give up (112.3).

Sacramento is 40-12 when it scores more than 112.3 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings put up 124.2 points per game at home, 6.2 more than on the road (118). On defense they allow 119.2 per game, 1.8 more than on the road (117.4).

Sacramento concedes 119.2 points per game at home, and 117.4 away.

At home the Kings are collecting 28.5 assists per game, 2.6 more than away (25.9).

