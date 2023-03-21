The Sacramento Kings (43-28) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Tuesday, March 21 matchup with the Boston Celtics (49-23) at Golden 1 Center, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings' most recent outing was a 128-120 loss to the Jazz on Monday. De'Aaron Fox's team-leading 37 points paced the Kings in the losing effort.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Huerter SG Questionable Popliteus 15 3.2 2.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Payton Pritchard: Out (Heel)

Kings vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings put up an average of 121 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 112.3 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Sacramento is 40-12.

While the Kings are putting up 121 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 122.9 a contest.

Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.4% from deep (eighth-best in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 37.3%.

The Kings average 117 points per 100 possessions (second in league), while conceding 114.2 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

Kings vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5 239

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.