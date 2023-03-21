Kings vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - March 21
The Sacramento Kings (43-28) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Tuesday, March 21 matchup with the Boston Celtics (49-23) at Golden 1 Center, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.
The Kings' most recent outing was a 128-120 loss to the Jazz on Monday. De'Aaron Fox's team-leading 37 points paced the Kings in the losing effort.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Kevin Huerter
|SG
|Questionable
|Popliteus
|15
|3.2
|2.9
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: Payton Pritchard: Out (Heel)
Kings vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings put up an average of 121 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 112.3 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, Sacramento is 40-12.
- While the Kings are putting up 121 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 122.9 a contest.
- Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.4% from deep (eighth-best in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 37.3%.
- The Kings average 117 points per 100 possessions (second in league), while conceding 114.2 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).
Kings vs. Celtics Betting Info
|Celtics
|-5
|239
