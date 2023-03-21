De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (43-28) are 5.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (49-23) Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS. The point total is 238.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 238.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 238.5 points in 35 of 71 outings.

Sacramento's games this year have had a 239.4-point total on average, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento's ATS record is 40-31-0 this season.

The Kings have come away with 12 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Sacramento has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacramento has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Kings vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Kings Total Facts Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 23 31.9% 117.6 238.6 112.3 230.6 227.5 Kings 35 49.3% 121 238.6 118.3 230.6 235.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results on the road (23-13-0) than at home (17-18-0).

The Kings' 121 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 112.3 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Sacramento is 35-17 against the spread and 40-12 overall.

Kings vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 37-35 20-24 38-34 Kings 40-31 3-2 36-35

Kings vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Kings 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 121 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 25-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-17 32-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-12 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 118.3 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 33-26 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-8 43-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

