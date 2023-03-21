Kings vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (43-28) are 5.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (49-23) Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS. The point total is 238.5 for the matchup.
Kings vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|238.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 238.5 points in 35 of 71 outings.
- Sacramento's games this year have had a 239.4-point total on average, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento's ATS record is 40-31-0 this season.
- The Kings have come away with 12 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Sacramento has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacramento has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Kings vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|23
|31.9%
|117.6
|238.6
|112.3
|230.6
|227.5
|Kings
|35
|49.3%
|121
|238.6
|118.3
|230.6
|235.9
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over six times.
- Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results on the road (23-13-0) than at home (17-18-0).
- The Kings' 121 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 112.3 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, Sacramento is 35-17 against the spread and 40-12 overall.
Kings vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|37-35
|20-24
|38-34
|Kings
|40-31
|3-2
|36-35
Kings vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Kings
|117.6
|121
|4
|1
|25-10
|35-17
|32-3
|40-12
|112.3
|118.3
|7
|27
|33-26
|29-8
|43-16
|27-10
