De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (43-28) are 5.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (49-23) Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS. The point total is 238.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -5.5 238.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 238.5 points in 35 of 71 outings.
  • Sacramento's games this year have had a 239.4-point total on average, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Sacramento's ATS record is 40-31-0 this season.
  • The Kings have come away with 12 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Sacramento has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacramento has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Kings vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Kings Total Facts
Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 23 31.9% 117.6 238.6 112.3 230.6 227.5
Kings 35 49.3% 121 238.6 118.3 230.6 235.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over six times.
  • Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results on the road (23-13-0) than at home (17-18-0).
  • The Kings' 121 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 112.3 the Celtics give up.
  • When it scores more than 112.3 points, Sacramento is 35-17 against the spread and 40-12 overall.

Kings vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 37-35 20-24 38-34
Kings 40-31 3-2 36-35

Kings vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Kings
117.6
Points Scored (PG)
 121
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
25-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-17
32-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 40-12
112.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.3
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
33-26
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-8
43-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

