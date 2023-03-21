Two of the NBA's best players will be going head to head when Jayson Tatum (30 points per game, sixth in league) and the Boston Celtics (49-23) travel to face De'Aaron Fox (25.5, 13th) and the Sacramento Kings (43-28) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Kings matchup.

Kings vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Kings vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics' +386 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.6 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 112.3 per contest (seventh in the league).

The Kings have a +194 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 121 points per game, first in the league, and are giving up 118.3 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.

These two teams are scoring 238.6 points per game between them, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 230.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has put together a 37-32-3 ATS record so far this year.

Sacramento has put together a 40-29-2 record against the spread this season.

Kings and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +7000 +2200 - Celtics +340 +155 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Kings? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.