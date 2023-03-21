Harrison Barnes will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

Barnes, in his previous game (March 20 loss against the Jazz) put up 16 points and six rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Barnes, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.0 15.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.5 Assists -- 1.6 1.2 PRA 20.5 21.3 20.9 PR 18.5 19.7 19.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Harrison Barnes has made 4.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.4% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 4.4 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

The Celtics allow 112.3 points per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 44.1 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

The Celtics are the best team in the league, allowing 23 assists per contest.

Conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 23 12 5 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.