The Vegas Golden Knights (43-21-6) hit the road to play the Vancouver Canucks (31-33-5) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights have won four in a row on the road and the Canucks are riding a five-game home winning streak.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM

ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-135) Canucks (+115) 6.5

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 61.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (29-18).

Vegas has a record of 26-12 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (68.4% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 30 of 70 games this season.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 227 (13th) Goals 228 (12th) 194 (10th) Goals Allowed 256 (28th) 38 (24th) Power Play Goals 52 (9th) 34 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 62 (28th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Vegas hit the over seven times.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.7 higher than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 227 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Golden Knights are ranked 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 194 total goals (2.8 per game).

The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +33 this season.

