Golden Knights vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (43-21-6) hit the road to play the Vancouver Canucks (31-33-5) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights have won four in a row on the road and the Canucks are riding a five-game home winning streak.
Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-135)
|Canucks (+115)
|6.5
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 61.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (29-18).
- Vegas has a record of 26-12 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (68.4% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
- Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 30 of 70 games this season.
Golden Knights vs. Canucks Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|227 (13th)
|Goals
|228 (12th)
|194 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|256 (28th)
|38 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (9th)
|34 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|62 (28th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas hit the over seven times.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.7 higher than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 227 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 194 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +33 this season.
