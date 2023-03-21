The Vegas Golden Knights (43-21-6) bring a four-game road win streak into a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks (31-33-5), who have won five straight at home, on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM.

In the last 10 contests for the Golden Knights, their offense has scored 38 goals while their defense has given up 27 (they have an 8-2-0 record in those games). In 22 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (27.3% conversion rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-135)

Golden Knights (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.2)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 43-21-6 record overall, with an 11-6-17 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Vegas is 17-8-3 (37 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

In the nine games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they went 1-7-1 (three points).

Vegas has finished 4-10-4 in the 18 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 12 points).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 41 times, and are 38-2-1 in those games (to record 77 points).

In the 22 games when Vegas has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 30 points after finishing 15-7-0.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 23-7-3 (49 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 31 times, and went 16-13-2 (34 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 15th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.3 13th 10th 2.77 Goals Allowed 3.71 28th 14th 32 Shots 30.2 22nd 15th 31 Shots Allowed 30.9 14th 14th 21.7% Power Play % 22.6% 10th 17th 79.5% Penalty Kill % 69.5% 32nd

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

