The Vancouver Canucks (31-33-5), winners of five games in a row on home ice, will host the Vegas Golden Knights (43-21-6) -- who've won four straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM is the spot to tune in to watch the Golden Knights and the Canucks square off.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/26/2022 Golden Knights Canucks 5-1 VAN
11/21/2022 Canucks Golden Knights 5-4 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have allowed 194 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.
  • The Golden Knights' 227 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Chandler Stephenson 70 13 41 54 25 54 58.4%
Jack Eichel 57 26 28 54 44 44 46.3%
Reilly Smith 70 23 27 50 36 26 60%
Jonathan Marchessault 64 22 27 49 17 35 38.5%
William Karlsson 70 13 32 45 27 39 55.7%

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks' total of 256 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 28th in the NHL.
  • The Canucks' 228 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Canucks are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 32 goals over that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 67 33 55 88 41 52 43.1%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 68 26 40 66 44 47 54.1%
Quinn Hughes 65 5 60 65 39 48 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 68 34 27 61 19 27 -
Brock Boeser 61 13 33 46 18 19 39.1%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.