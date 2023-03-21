How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vancouver Canucks (31-33-5), winners of five games in a row on home ice, will host the Vegas Golden Knights (43-21-6) -- who've won four straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM is the spot to tune in to watch the Golden Knights and the Canucks square off.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Golden Knights vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/26/2022
|Golden Knights
|Canucks
|5-1 VAN
|11/21/2022
|Canucks
|Golden Knights
|5-4 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 194 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.
- The Golden Knights' 227 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Chandler Stephenson
|70
|13
|41
|54
|25
|54
|58.4%
|Jack Eichel
|57
|26
|28
|54
|44
|44
|46.3%
|Reilly Smith
|70
|23
|27
|50
|36
|26
|60%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|64
|22
|27
|49
|17
|35
|38.5%
|William Karlsson
|70
|13
|32
|45
|27
|39
|55.7%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks' total of 256 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 28th in the NHL.
- The Canucks' 228 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Canucks are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|67
|33
|55
|88
|41
|52
|43.1%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|68
|26
|40
|66
|44
|47
|54.1%
|Quinn Hughes
|65
|5
|60
|65
|39
|48
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|68
|34
|27
|61
|19
|27
|-
|Brock Boeser
|61
|13
|33
|46
|18
|19
|39.1%
