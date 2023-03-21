The Vancouver Canucks (31-33-5), winners of five games in a row on home ice, will host the Vegas Golden Knights (43-21-6) -- who've won four straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM is the spot to tune in to watch the Golden Knights and the Canucks square off.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/26/2022 Golden Knights Canucks 5-1 VAN 11/21/2022 Canucks Golden Knights 5-4 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 194 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.

The Golden Knights' 227 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Chandler Stephenson 70 13 41 54 25 54 58.4% Jack Eichel 57 26 28 54 44 44 46.3% Reilly Smith 70 23 27 50 36 26 60% Jonathan Marchessault 64 22 27 49 17 35 38.5% William Karlsson 70 13 32 45 27 39 55.7%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks' total of 256 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 28th in the NHL.

The Canucks' 228 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Canucks are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals over that time.

Canucks Key Players