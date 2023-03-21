Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 128-120 loss to the Jazz (his previous game) Sabonis put up 11 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Below we will break down Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.1 20.9 Rebounds 12.5 12.5 13.2 Assists 7.5 7.2 8.6 PRA 38.5 38.8 42.7 PR 31.5 31.6 34.1 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 13.2% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.

The Kings rank 13th in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 102 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the seventh-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 112.3 points per contest.

On the glass, the Celtics have conceded 44.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have conceded 23 per game, best in the NBA.

The Celtics are the sixth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 33 18 10 6 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.