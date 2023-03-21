De'Aaron Fox's Sacramento Kings match up versus the Boston Celtics at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Fox, in his most recent game (March 20 loss against the Jazz) produced 37 points and seven assists.

In this piece we'll examine Fox's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.5 26.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.2 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.8 PRA 35.5 36 36.6 PR 30.5 29.8 30.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of De'Aaron Fox's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Celtics

Fox has taken 18.4 shots per game this season and made 9.5 per game, which account for 18.9% and 19.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.9 threes per game, or 12.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's Kings average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have allowed 112.3 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

On the boards, the Celtics have given up 44.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have given up 23 per contest, best in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 11.8 makes per game, sixth in the NBA.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 31 20 4 2 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Fox or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.