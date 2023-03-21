De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (43-28) are 5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (49-23) Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS.

Kings vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: - Kings 118 - Celtics 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 5)

Kings (+ 5) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



The Celtics (36-33-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 6.3% less often than the Kings (40-30-1) this year.

When the spread is set as 5 or more this season, Boston (20-25-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (43.5%) than Sacramento (3-2) does as the underdog (60%).

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.8% of the time this season (38 out of 72), which is more often than Sacramento's games have (36 out of 71).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 47-20, a better tally than the Kings have posted (12-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

Sacramento is the best team in the league in points scored (121 per game) but fourth-worst in points allowed (118.3).

With 27.2 assists per game, the Kings are third-best in the NBA.

In 2022-23, the Kings are sixth in the league in 3-point makes (13.8 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

Sacramento attempts 58% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.4% of Sacramento's buckets are 2-pointers, and 31.6% are 3-pointers.

