UCLA vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the UCLA Bruins (26-9) and the Oklahoma Sooners (26-6) at Pauley Pavilion has a projected final score of 75-71 based on our computer prediction, with UCLA taking home the win. Game time is at 10:00 PM on March 20.
The Bruins are coming off of a 67-45 victory over Sacramento State in their last outing on Saturday.
UCLA vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
UCLA vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCLA 75, Oklahoma 71
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bruins beat the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 69-65, on March 3.
- The Bruins have nine Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 37th-most.
- UCLA has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
- 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20
- 73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2
- 72-65 over South Dakota State (No. 25) on November 19
- 73-66 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 22
Oklahoma Schedule Analysis
- The Sooners notched their signature win of the season on January 8, when they took down the Iowa State Cyclones, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 82-79.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Sooners are 7-5 (.583%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
- Oklahoma has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).
- According to the RPI, the Bruins have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 66th-most in Division 1.
Oklahoma 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-79 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 8
- 69-59 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on December 4
- 98-92 on the road over Baylor (No. 34) on February 7
- 80-74 at home over Kansas (No. 38) on January 14
- 86-80 on the road over Kansas (No. 38) on February 19
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game (scoring 70.1 points per game to rank 84th in college basketball while allowing 61.4 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball) and have a +305 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, UCLA is tallying 67.7 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (70.1 points per game) is 2.4 PPG higher.
- The Bruins average 71.3 points per game in home games, compared to 67.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, UCLA is giving up 58.0 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 65.4.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins have been putting up 67.6 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 70.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Oklahoma Performance Insights
- The Sooners' +297 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.5 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 75.2 per outing (353rd in college basketball).
- In Big 12 games, Oklahoma has averaged 0.8 fewer points (83.7) than overall (84.5) in 2022-23.
- At home the Sooners are putting up 84.7 points per game, 0.1 more than they are averaging away (84.6).
- Oklahoma is conceding fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (79.8).
- In their past 10 games, the Sooners are putting up 80.2 points per contest, 4.3 fewer points than their season average (84.5).
