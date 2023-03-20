The Sacramento Kings (43-27) play the Utah Jazz (34-36) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday at Vivint Arena. De'Aaron Fox of the Kings and Walker Kessler of the Jazz are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Kings vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings defeated the Wizards on Saturday, 132-118. Their high scorer was Sabonis with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 30 9 10 1 1 0 Terence Davis II 21 7 0 2 0 5 Keegan Murray 19 5 2 2 1 5

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis leads his squad in both rebounds (12.5) and assists (7.2) per contest, and also puts up 19.2 points. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox posts a team-high 25.3 points per game. He is also putting up 4.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 33.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Harrison Barnes is putting up 15 points, 1.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Kevin Huerter puts up 15 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is posting 13.7 points, 4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 22 13.3 8.6 0.6 1 0.3 De'Aaron Fox 19.6 3.5 4.3 1.3 0.2 1.5 Harrison Barnes 16.5 4.8 1.3 0.2 0.2 1.7 Kevin Huerter 15.8 2 3 0.6 0.1 3.2 Malik Monk 12.1 3.1 4.6 0.5 0.4 2.3

