How to Watch the Kings vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (43-27) will visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) after winning seven straight road games.
Kings vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 47.5% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 37-9 overall.
- The Kings are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank sixth.
- The Kings average 121.1 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 117.2 the Jazz allow.
- Sacramento has a 35-6 record when scoring more than 117.2 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Kings are scoring 6.3 more points per game (124.2) than they are when playing on the road (117.9).
- Defensively Sacramento has been worse in home games this year, surrendering 119.2 points per game, compared to 117.1 when playing on the road.
- The Kings are draining 14.1 treys per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.8 more threes and 3.9% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (13.3 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Huerter
|Questionable
|Popliteus
|Trey Lyles
|Questionable
|Shoulder
