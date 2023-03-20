The Sacramento Kings (43-27) will visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) after winning seven straight road games.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 47.5% the Jazz allow to opponents.

In games Sacramento shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 37-9 overall.

The Kings are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank sixth.

The Kings average 121.1 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 117.2 the Jazz allow.

Sacramento has a 35-6 record when scoring more than 117.2 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Kings are scoring 6.3 more points per game (124.2) than they are when playing on the road (117.9).

Defensively Sacramento has been worse in home games this year, surrendering 119.2 points per game, compared to 117.1 when playing on the road.

The Kings are draining 14.1 treys per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.8 more threes and 3.9% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (13.3 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Kings Injuries