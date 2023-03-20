The Sacramento Kings (43-27) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Utah Jazz (34-36) on Monday, March 20 at Vivint Arena, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.

The Kings enter this game after a 132-118 win against the Wizards on Saturday. Domantas Sabonis' team-leading 30 points paced the Kings in the victory.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Huerter SG Questionable Popliteus 15 3.2 2.9 Trey Lyles PF Questionable Shoulder 8 4 1

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Lauri Markkanen: Out (Back), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Finger)

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score only 3.9 more points per game (121.1) than the Jazz give up (117.2).

Sacramento has a 35-6 record when putting up more than 117.2 points.

The Kings have been racking up 123.2 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 121.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Sacramento hits 13.7 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) while shooting 37.4% from deep (eighth-best in the NBA). It is making 1.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.4 per game while shooting 37.2%.

The Kings average 117 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and allow 114 points per 100 possessions (22nd in the NBA).

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -6.5 238.5

