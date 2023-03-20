The Sacramento Kings (43-27) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.

Kings vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -6.5 238.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 238.5 combined points in 34 of 70 games this season.

Sacramento's outings this year have an average point total of 239.2, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Kings have a 40-30-0 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has won 31, or 72.1%, of the 43 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Sacramento has a record of 12-3, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Kings have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kings vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 34 48.6% 121.1 238.3 118.2 235.4 235.9 Jazz 27 38.6% 117.2 238.3 117.2 235.4 231.2

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have gone 8-2 in their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Kings have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 17 times in 35 games at home, and it has covered 23 times in 35 games when playing on the road.

The Kings score 121.1 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 117.2 the Jazz allow.

Sacramento has a 29-12 record against the spread and a 35-6 record overall when scoring more than 117.2 points.

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Kings and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 40-30 9-6 35-35 Jazz 40-30 11-4 41-29

Kings vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Jazz 121.1 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 29-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-7 35-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-6 118.2 Points Allowed (PG) 117.2 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 29-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-16 27-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-21

