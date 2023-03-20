The Sacramento Kings (43-27) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Vivint Arena as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Vivint Arena

Kings vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 119 - Jazz 118

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)

Jazz (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



The Jazz (39-31-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 1.4% less often than the Kings (40-29-1) this year.

Sacramento (9-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (60%) than Utah (11-3) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (78.6%).

Utah and its opponents have gone over the total 57.1% of the time this season (40 out of 70). That's more often than Sacramento and its opponents have (35 out of 70).

The Kings have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-13) this season, better than the .459 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (17-20).

Kings Performance Insights

Although Sacramento is ceding 118.2 points per game (fourth-worst in NBA) on defense, its offense has been very good, as it ranks best in the league by averaging 121.1 points per game.

With 27.2 assists per game, the Kings are third-best in the league in the category.

So far this year, the Kings are draining 13.7 treys per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.4% (eighth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, Sacramento has taken 58.2% two-pointers (accounting for 68.6% of the team's baskets) and 41.8% from beyond the arc (31.4%).

