Kings vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (43-27) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Vivint Arena as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA.
Kings vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Kings vs. Jazz Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 119 - Jazz 118
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Jazz
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (238.5)
- The Jazz (39-31-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 1.4% less often than the Kings (40-29-1) this year.
- Sacramento (9-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (60%) than Utah (11-3) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (78.6%).
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the total 57.1% of the time this season (40 out of 70). That's more often than Sacramento and its opponents have (35 out of 70).
- The Kings have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-13) this season, better than the .459 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (17-20).
Kings Performance Insights
- Although Sacramento is ceding 118.2 points per game (fourth-worst in NBA) on defense, its offense has been very good, as it ranks best in the league by averaging 121.1 points per game.
- With 27.2 assists per game, the Kings are third-best in the league in the category.
- So far this year, the Kings are draining 13.7 treys per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.4% (eighth-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Sacramento has taken 58.2% two-pointers (accounting for 68.6% of the team's baskets) and 41.8% from beyond the arc (31.4%).
