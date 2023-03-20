Jazz vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (43-27) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to build on a seven-game road winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA.
Jazz vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Jazz vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 119 - Jazz 118
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (238.5)
- The Kings' .571 ATS win percentage (40-29-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Jazz's .557 mark (39-31-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Sacramento (9-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (60%) than Utah (11-3) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (78.6%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Sacramento does it in fewer games (50% of the time) than Utah (57.1%).
- The Kings have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-13) this season, higher than the .459 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (17-20).
Jazz Performance Insights
- At 117.2 points scored per game and 117.2 points conceded, Utah is sixth in the NBA offensively and 22nd defensively.
- The Jazz are ninth in the NBA in assists (25.7 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Jazz are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.8). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.
- Utah attempts 43.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 32.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 56.9% of its shots, with 67.3% of its makes coming from there.
