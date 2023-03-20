The Sacramento Kings (43-27) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to build on a seven-game road winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA.

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA

SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Jazz vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 119 - Jazz 118

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)

Jazz (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



The Kings' .571 ATS win percentage (40-29-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Jazz's .557 mark (39-31-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Sacramento (9-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (60%) than Utah (11-3) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (78.6%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Sacramento does it in fewer games (50% of the time) than Utah (57.1%).

The Kings have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-13) this season, higher than the .459 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (17-20).

Jazz Performance Insights

At 117.2 points scored per game and 117.2 points conceded, Utah is sixth in the NBA offensively and 22nd defensively.

The Jazz are ninth in the NBA in assists (25.7 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Jazz are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.8). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.

Utah attempts 43.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 32.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 56.9% of its shots, with 67.3% of its makes coming from there.

