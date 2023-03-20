At Vivint Arena on Monday, March 20, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (43-27) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA

SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Kings vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +202 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.1 points per game (first in the NBA) and allow 118.2 per contest (27th in the league).

The Jazz have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and giving up 117.2 (22nd in NBA).

These two teams average 238.3 points per game combined, 0.2 less than this game's total.

These teams together allow 235.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sacramento is 40-28-2 ATS this season.

Utah has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 31 times.

Kings and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +6500 +2200 - Jazz +100000 +90000 +600

