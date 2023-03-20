Kings vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 20
At Vivint Arena on Monday, March 20, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (43-27) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Jazz matchup in this article.
Kings vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Kings vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-6.5)
|238.5
|-245
|+205
|BetMGM
|Kings (-6.5)
|238.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Kings (-6.5)
|238
|-250
|+200
|Tipico
|Kings (-6.5)
|-
|-250
|+210
Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +202 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.1 points per game (first in the NBA) and allow 118.2 per contest (27th in the league).
- The Jazz have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and giving up 117.2 (22nd in NBA).
- These two teams average 238.3 points per game combined, 0.2 less than this game's total.
- These teams together allow 235.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Sacramento is 40-28-2 ATS this season.
- Utah has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 31 times.
Kings and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+6500
|+2200
|-
|Jazz
|+100000
|+90000
|+600
