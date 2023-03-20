De'Aaron Fox and Walker Kessler are two players to watch when the Sacramento Kings (43-27) and the Utah Jazz (34-36) face off at Vivint Arena on Monday. Tip-off is set for 9:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Domantas Sabonis, Kessler and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Jazz's Last Game

In their previous game, the Jazz beat the Celtics on Saturday, 118-117. Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 28 points (and added three assists and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 28 10 3 0 0 4 Talen Horton-Tucker 19 7 5 1 0 1 Ochai Agbaji 16 1 3 0 0 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz get 8.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Kessler.

The Jazz get 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk.

Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor.

Rudy Gay is averaging 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 38.0% of his shots from the field.

Ochai Agbaji gets the Jazz 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 26.1 7.6 1.8 0.6 0.4 2.9 Walker Kessler 10.2 11.5 1.2 0.1 3.3 0.1 Talen Horton-Tucker 16.3 5.1 5.6 0.8 0.8 1.4 Kris Dunn 11.1 4.5 4.9 1.4 0.5 0.8 Kelly Olynyk 11.4 7.4 3.7 0.6 0.7 0.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.