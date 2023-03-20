The Sacramento Kings (43-27) will attempt to continue a seven-game road winning streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (34-36) on March 20, 2023 at Vivint Arena.

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Kings have given up to their opponents (49.3%).

Utah has compiled a 16-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.3% from the field.

The Jazz are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 25th.

The Jazz's 117.2 points per game are only one fewer point than the 118.2 the Kings give up.

When it scores more than 118.2 points, Utah is 26-6.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are better offensively, putting up 118.4 points per game, compared to 116.2 on the road. They're also better defensively, giving up 115.3 points per game at home, and 119.1 on the road.

At home Utah is allowing 115.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than it is away (119.1).

At home the Jazz are collecting 25.1 assists per game, 1.2 less than away (26.3).

Jazz Injuries