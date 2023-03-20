See the injury report for the Utah Jazz (34-36), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Jazz prepare for their matchup against the Sacramento Kings (43-27) at Vivint Arena on Monday, March 20 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Jazz are coming off of a 118-117 victory over the Celtics in their last outing on Saturday. Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points in the Jazz's victory, leading the team.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Collin Sexton SG Out Hamstring 14.3 2.2 2.9 Lauri Markkanen PF Out Back 25.4 8.6 1.8 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Finger 20.8 4.0 4.4

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter: Questionable (Popliteus), Trey Lyles: Questionable (Shoulder)

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA

Jazz Season Insights

The Jazz put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (117.2) than the Kings allow (118.2).

Utah has put together a 26-6 record in games it scores more than 118.2 points.

The Jazz are scoring 115.3 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 1.9 fewer points than their average for the season (117.2).

Utah connects on 13.8 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 35.9% rate (16th in NBA), compared to the 12.1 per game its opponents make, at a 36.5% rate.

The Jazz average 113.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in league), and concede 113.6 points per 100 possessions (21st in NBA).

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -6.5 238.5

