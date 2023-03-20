Jazz vs. Kings Injury Report Today - March 20
See the injury report for the Utah Jazz (34-36), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Jazz prepare for their matchup against the Sacramento Kings (43-27) at Vivint Arena on Monday, March 20 at 9:00 PM ET.
The Jazz are coming off of a 118-117 victory over the Celtics in their last outing on Saturday. Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points in the Jazz's victory, leading the team.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Collin Sexton
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|14.3
|2.2
|2.9
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Out
|Back
|25.4
|8.6
|1.8
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Out
|Finger
|20.8
|4.0
|4.4
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter: Questionable (Popliteus), Trey Lyles: Questionable (Shoulder)
Jazz vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA
Jazz Season Insights
- The Jazz put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (117.2) than the Kings allow (118.2).
- Utah has put together a 26-6 record in games it scores more than 118.2 points.
- The Jazz are scoring 115.3 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 1.9 fewer points than their average for the season (117.2).
- Utah connects on 13.8 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 35.9% rate (16th in NBA), compared to the 12.1 per game its opponents make, at a 36.5% rate.
- The Jazz average 113.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in league), and concede 113.6 points per 100 possessions (21st in NBA).
Jazz vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-6.5
|238.5
