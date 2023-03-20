Jazz vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (43-27) are favored (-6.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game airs on SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is set at 238.5.
Jazz vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-6.5
|238.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 238.5 points in 27 of 70 games this season.
- Utah's games this season have had an average of 234.5 points, four fewer points than this game's point total.
- Utah's ATS record is 40-30-0 this year.
- The Jazz have come away with 16 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Utah has a record of 4-9, a 30.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Jazz vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|34
|48.6%
|121.1
|238.3
|118.2
|235.4
|235.9
|Jazz
|27
|38.6%
|117.2
|238.3
|117.2
|235.4
|231.2
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have hit the over seven times.
- Utah has been better against the spread on the road (21-15-0) than at home (19-15-0) this season.
- The Jazz's 117.2 points per game are only one fewer point than the 118.2 the Kings give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 118.2 points, Utah is 25-7 against the spread and 26-6 overall.
Jazz vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|40-30
|9-6
|35-35
|Jazz
|40-30
|11-4
|41-29
Jazz vs. Kings Point Insights
|Kings
|Jazz
|121.1
|117.2
|1
|6
|29-12
|25-7
|35-6
|26-6
|118.2
|117.2
|27
|22
|29-8
|31-16
|27-10
|26-21
