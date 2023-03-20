At Vivint Arena on Monday, March 20, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (43-27) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) at 9:00 PM ET. The contest airs on SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Jazz matchup.

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA

SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Jazz vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have a +202 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 121.1 points per game to rank first in the league and are allowing 118.2 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.

The Jazz score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 117.2 (22nd in league) for a 0 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 238.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams together allow 235.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than this contest's total.

Sacramento has covered 40 times in 70 games with a spread this season.

Utah has won 39 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 31 times.

Jazz and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +90000 +600 Kings +6500 +2200 -

