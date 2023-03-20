Harrison Barnes' Sacramento Kings match up versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 132-118 win over the Wizards (his last game) Barnes posted 11 points.

In this piece we'll examine Barnes' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.0 16.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.8 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA 21.5 21.3 22.6 PR 19.5 19.7 21.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Harrison Barnes' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Jazz

Barnes is responsible for taking 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Barnes' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 20th in possessions per game with 103.4.

On defense, the Jazz have given up 117.2 points per contest, which is 22nd-best in the league.

On the glass, the Jazz are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.1 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 12.1 makes per game, 11th in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 37 19 8 2 3 0 2 12/30/2022 32 10 3 1 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Barnes or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.