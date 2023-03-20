The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Sabonis, in his most recent appearance, had 30 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in a 132-118 win over the Wizards.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Sabonis, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.2 22.0 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 13.3 Assists 7.5 7.2 8.6 PRA 41.5 38.9 43.9 PR 34.5 31.7 35.3 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Jazz

Sabonis has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 13.2% and 16.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sabonis' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.4 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Jazz concede 117.2 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.1 assists per contest, the Jazz are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz are 11th in the NBA, giving up 12.1 makes per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 39 21 14 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 37 28 11 8 2 0 0

