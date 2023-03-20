De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates will hit the court versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 132-118 win versus the Wizards, Fox put up 12 points and seven assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Fox, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.3 27.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.3 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.3 PRA 37.5 35.8 37.7 PR 31.5 29.6 31.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.0



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, De'Aaron Fox has made 9.4 shots per game, which accounts for 19.5% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 10.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 20th in possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have given up 117.2 points per contest, which is 22nd-best in the league.

On the glass, the Jazz are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 24.1 assists per game, the Jazz are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have given up 12.1 makes per game, 11th in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 38 37 3 6 1 2 1 12/30/2022 39 24 3 10 1 0 0

