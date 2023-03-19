If you're a new customer (in an area with legal online sports betting) and want to place a bet on the Marquette-Michigan State game, you've come to the right place -- here's how to link up with BetMGM and benefit from our very appealing BetMGM bonus before it's too late!

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -2.5

Marquette -2.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -155, Michigan State +130

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're wanting to put money on the Golden Eagles and Spartans game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Golden Eagles (-155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.45 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If the Golden Eagles, for example, are -2.5 favorites (minus implies the team is the favorite, whereas a plus means they are the underdog), the -2.5 means that they must win by at least three points to "cover the spread." On the other hand, if the Golden Eagles fail to win by three or more points, then the Spartans will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 141.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on game props (will Marquette win the race to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

