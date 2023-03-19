The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs are set to play in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday at Ball Arena, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Drew Timme and Damion Baugh are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. TCU

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: TBS

Gonzaga's Last Game

In its most recent game, Gonzaga defeated Grand Canyon on Friday, 82-70. Its high scorer was Julian Strawther with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julian Strawther 28 10 1 1 2 3 Drew Timme 21 6 3 0 3 0 Anton Watson 14 11 3 2 1 2

TCU's Last Game

In its most recent game, TCU beat Arizona State on Friday, 72-70. Its top scorer was Mike Miles with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mike Miles 26 4 3 0 2 2 Charles O'Bannon Jr. 15 4 0 1 1 3 JaKobe Coles 11 5 1 0 0 0

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Timme puts up 20.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.1 assists, shooting 62.4% from the floor.

Strawther is averaging 15.5 points, 1.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Anton Watson is putting up 11.4 points, 2.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Nolan Hickman leads the Bulldogs at 3.2 assists per game, while also putting up 2.6 rebounds and 8.4 points.

Rasir Bolton posts 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

TCU Players to Watch

Baugh is averaging a team-best 5.9 assists per game. And he is delivering 12.5 points and 4.6 rebounds, making 42.5% of his shots from the field.

Emanuel Miller is the Horned Frogs' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he puts up 12.3 points and 1.8 assists.

Miles tops the Horned Frogs in scoring (17.6 points per game) and assists (2.6), and averages 2.8 rebounds. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

JaKobe Coles gives the Horned Frogs 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Horned Frogs get 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Charles O'Bannon Jr..

Gonzaga Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Drew Timme 20.1 6.7 2.7 0.3 0.9 0 Anton Watson 13 6.7 3.1 2 1 0.6 Julian Strawther 18.2 4.3 2.1 1.1 1 2.3 Nolan Hickman 8.6 3 2.7 0.8 0.3 1.4 Rasir Bolton 9.7 2.1 2.8 0.8 0.1 1.3

TCU Top Performers (Last 10 Games)