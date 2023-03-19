Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:46 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (42-21-6) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-40-7) at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Golden Knights are coming off a 7-2 defeat to the Calgary Flames, while the Blue Jackets fell to the Anaheim Ducks 7-4 in their last outing.
Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-315)
|Blue Jackets (+260)
|6.5
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights are 28-18 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vegas has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -315 or shorter and won them all.
- The Golden Knights have a 75.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 29 of 69 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|220 (16th)
|Goals
|179 (30th)
|192 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|259 (29th)
|36 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (29th)
|34 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|47 (22nd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas went over in six of its last 10 games.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- During the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 220 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the best squads in league play, allowing 192 goals to rank 10th.
- With a +28 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the league.
