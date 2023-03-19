The Vegas Golden Knights (42-21-6) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-40-7) at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Golden Knights are coming off a 7-2 defeat to the Calgary Flames, while the Blue Jackets fell to the Anaheim Ducks 7-4 in their last outing.

Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-315) Blue Jackets (+260) 6.5

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights are 28-18 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vegas has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -315 or shorter and won them all.

The Golden Knights have a 75.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 29 of 69 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 220 (16th) Goals 179 (30th) 192 (10th) Goals Allowed 259 (29th) 36 (25th) Power Play Goals 33 (29th) 34 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 47 (22nd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas went over in six of its last 10 games.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights offense's 220 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the best squads in league play, allowing 192 goals to rank 10th.

With a +28 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the league.

