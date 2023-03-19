The Vegas Golden Knights (42-21-6) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-40-7) at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Golden Knights are coming off a 7-2 defeat to the Calgary Flames, while the Blue Jackets fell to the Anaheim Ducks 7-4 in their most recent game.

The Golden Knights' offense has put up 31 goals in their last 10 outings, while allowing 27 goals. A total of 21 power-play opportunities during that span have netted four power-play goals (19.0%). They are 7-3-0 in those games.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Sunday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Golden Knights 5, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-315)

Golden Knights (-315) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-3.0)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 42-21-6 overall and 11-6-17 in overtime matchups.

In the 28 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-8-3 record (good for 37 points).

In the nine games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they went 1-7-1 (three points).

Vegas has taken 12 points from the 18 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-10-4 record).

The Golden Knights are 37-2-1 in the 40 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 75 points).

In the 22 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-7-0 record (30 points).

In the 32 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 22-7-3 (47 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Golden Knights went 16-13-2 in those matchups (34 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 16th 3.19 Goals Scored 2.63 29th 10th 2.78 Goals Allowed 3.81 31st 14th 31.9 Shots 29.6 25th 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 35.1 30th 19th 20.8% Power Play % 18.2% 27th 17th 79.3% Penalty Kill % 77% 20th

Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

