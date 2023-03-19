Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
The Vegas Golden Knights (42-21-6) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-40-7) at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Golden Knights are coming off a 7-2 defeat to the Calgary Flames, while the Blue Jackets fell to the Anaheim Ducks 7-4 in their most recent game.
The Golden Knights' offense has put up 31 goals in their last 10 outings, while allowing 27 goals. A total of 21 power-play opportunities during that span have netted four power-play goals (19.0%). They are 7-3-0 in those games.
Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Sunday's game.
Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Sunday
Our model for this contest expects a final score of Golden Knights 5, Blue Jackets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-315)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-3.0)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights are 42-21-6 overall and 11-6-17 in overtime matchups.
- In the 28 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-8-3 record (good for 37 points).
- In the nine games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they went 1-7-1 (three points).
- Vegas has taken 12 points from the 18 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-10-4 record).
- The Golden Knights are 37-2-1 in the 40 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 75 points).
- In the 22 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-7-0 record (30 points).
- In the 32 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 22-7-3 (47 points).
- The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Golden Knights went 16-13-2 in those matchups (34 points).
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|16th
|3.19
|Goals Scored
|2.63
|29th
|10th
|2.78
|Goals Allowed
|3.81
|31st
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|29.6
|25th
|13th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|35.1
|30th
|19th
|20.8%
|Power Play %
|18.2%
|27th
|17th
|79.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|77%
|20th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.