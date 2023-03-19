How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise.
ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet is the spot to tune in to watch the Golden Knights and the Blue Jackets take the ice.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/28/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Golden Knights
|3-2 (F/SO) VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 192 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.
- The Golden Knights' 220 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Chandler Stephenson
|69
|13
|40
|53
|25
|54
|58.8%
|Jack Eichel
|56
|23
|28
|51
|44
|44
|46%
|Reilly Smith
|69
|23
|26
|49
|36
|26
|60%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|63
|22
|26
|48
|17
|34
|38.5%
|William Karlsson
|69
|13
|32
|45
|27
|39
|55.3%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 259 goals conceded (3.8 per game) is 29th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have 179 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 34 goals during that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|66
|17
|46
|63
|44
|42
|-
|Patrik Laine
|53
|22
|26
|48
|38
|24
|37%
|Boone Jenner
|57
|23
|17
|40
|23
|24
|55.3%
|Jack Roslovic
|65
|7
|29
|36
|38
|26
|45.4%
|Kent Johnson
|65
|14
|19
|33
|31
|20
|26.7%
