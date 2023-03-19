The Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise.

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet is the spot to tune in to watch the Golden Knights and the Blue Jackets take the ice.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/28/2022 Blue Jackets Golden Knights 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 192 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.

The Golden Knights' 220 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Chandler Stephenson 69 13 40 53 25 54 58.8% Jack Eichel 56 23 28 51 44 44 46% Reilly Smith 69 23 26 49 36 26 60% Jonathan Marchessault 63 22 26 48 17 34 38.5% William Karlsson 69 13 32 45 27 39 55.3%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 259 goals conceded (3.8 per game) is 29th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 179 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players