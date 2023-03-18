Kings vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (42-27) are slightly favored (by 3 points) to extend a six-game road win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-38) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kings vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Wizards 117 - Kings 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- The Wizards (32-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 56.5% of the time, 10.8% less often than the Kings (39-29-1) this year.
- Sacramento (18-15) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (54.5%) than Washington (14-17-2) does as a 3+-point underdog (42.4%).
- Sacramento's games have gone over the total 49.3% of the time this season (34 out of 69), which is more often than Washington's games have (33 out of 70).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 30-13, while the Wizards are 16-28 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kings Performance Insights
- Because of Sacramento's defensive struggles this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 118.2 points allowed per game, it has been forced to count on its offense, which ranks best in the league averaging 120.9 points per game.
- The Kings have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 27.1 per game (third-best in NBA).
- The Kings are sinking 13.6 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in league). They own a 37.1% shooting percentage (ninth-ranked) from three-point land.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Sacramento has taken 58.2% two-pointers (accounting for 68.8% of the team's baskets) and 41.8% threes (31.2%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.