The Sacramento Kings (42-27) are slightly favored (by 3 points) to extend a six-game road win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-38) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA

NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Kings vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: - Wizards 117 - Kings 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 3)

Wizards (+ 3) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



The Wizards (32-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 56.5% of the time, 10.8% less often than the Kings (39-29-1) this year.

Sacramento (18-15) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (54.5%) than Washington (14-17-2) does as a 3+-point underdog (42.4%).

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 49.3% of the time this season (34 out of 69), which is more often than Washington's games have (33 out of 70).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 30-13, while the Wizards are 16-28 as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

Because of Sacramento's defensive struggles this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 118.2 points allowed per game, it has been forced to count on its offense, which ranks best in the league averaging 120.9 points per game.

The Kings have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 27.1 per game (third-best in NBA).

The Kings are sinking 13.6 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in league). They own a 37.1% shooting percentage (ninth-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Sacramento has taken 58.2% two-pointers (accounting for 68.8% of the team's baskets) and 41.8% threes (31.2%).

