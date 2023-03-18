Kings vs. Wizards: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Sacramento Kings (42-27) will visit the Washington Wizards (32-38) after victories in six road games in a row. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Wizards matchup.
Kings vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Kings vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-3)
|235.5
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Kings (-2.5)
|235.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Kings (-3)
|236
|-150
|+130
|Tipico
|Kings (-2.5)
|236.5
|-135
|+115
Kings vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Kings' +188 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.9 points per game (first in the NBA) while allowing 118.2 per contest (28th in the league).
- The Wizards have a -37 scoring differential, putting up 112.7 points per game (23rd in league) and giving up 113.2 (14th in NBA).
- These teams average 233.6 points per game combined, 1.9 less than this game's total.
- These teams allow a combined 231.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Sacramento has put together a 39-28-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Washington has covered 33 times in 70 matchups with a spread this year.
Kings and Wizards NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+7000
|+2500
|-
|Wizards
|+100000
|+60000
|+700
