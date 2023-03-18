The Sacramento Kings (42-27) will visit the Washington Wizards (32-38) after victories in six road games in a row. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Wizards matchup.

Kings vs. Wizards Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Kings vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Wizards Moneyline
DraftKings Kings (-3) 235.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Kings (-2.5) 235.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Kings (-3) 236 -150 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Kings (-2.5) 236.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with Tipico

Kings vs. Wizards Betting Trends

  • The Kings' +188 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.9 points per game (first in the NBA) while allowing 118.2 per contest (28th in the league).
  • The Wizards have a -37 scoring differential, putting up 112.7 points per game (23rd in league) and giving up 113.2 (14th in NBA).
  • These teams average 233.6 points per game combined, 1.9 less than this game's total.
  • These teams allow a combined 231.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
  • Sacramento has put together a 39-28-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • Washington has covered 33 times in 70 matchups with a spread this year.

Kings and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Kings +7000 +2500 -
Wizards +100000 +60000 +700

