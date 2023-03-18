The Sacramento Kings (42-27) will visit the Washington Wizards (32-38) after victories in six road games in a row. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Wizards matchup.

Kings vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA

NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Kings vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Kings' +188 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.9 points per game (first in the NBA) while allowing 118.2 per contest (28th in the league).

The Wizards have a -37 scoring differential, putting up 112.7 points per game (23rd in league) and giving up 113.2 (14th in NBA).

These teams average 233.6 points per game combined, 1.9 less than this game's total.

These teams allow a combined 231.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Sacramento has put together a 39-28-2 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has covered 33 times in 70 matchups with a spread this year.

Kings and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +7000 +2500 - Wizards +100000 +60000 +700

