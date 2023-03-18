How to Watch the Kings vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings (42-27) aim to extend a six-game road win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-38) on March 18, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Kings.
Kings vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 38-13 overall.
- The Kings are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 11th.
- The 120.9 points per game the Kings score are 7.7 more points than the Wizards give up (113.2).
- Sacramento is 38-9 when scoring more than 113.2 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Kings are averaging 6.7 more points per game (124.2) than they are in away games (117.5).
- When playing at home, Sacramento is ceding 2.1 more points per game (119.2) than when playing on the road (117.1).
- The Kings are draining 14.1 treys per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 4.6% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (13 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Richaun Holmes
|Questionable
|Illness
|Kevin Huerter
|Questionable
|Popliteus
|Trey Lyles
|Questionable
|Shoulder
