The Sacramento Kings (42-27) aim to extend a six-game road win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-38) on March 18, 2023.

Kings vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBC Sports Networks

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Wizards allow to opponents.

In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 38-13 overall.

The Kings are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 11th.

The 120.9 points per game the Kings score are 7.7 more points than the Wizards give up (113.2).

Sacramento is 38-9 when scoring more than 113.2 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Kings are averaging 6.7 more points per game (124.2) than they are in away games (117.5).

When playing at home, Sacramento is ceding 2.1 more points per game (119.2) than when playing on the road (117.1).

The Kings are draining 14.1 treys per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 4.6% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (13 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Kings Injuries