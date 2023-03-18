Check out the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (42-27), which currently has three players listed, as the Kings ready for their matchup with the Washington Wizards (32-38) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Kings won on Thursday 101-96 over the Nets. In the Kings' win, Domantas Sabonis led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding 21 rebounds and five assists).

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Richaun Holmes PF Questionable Illness 3.2 2.0 0.1 Kevin Huerter SG Questionable Popliteus 15.0 3.2 2.9 Trey Lyles PF Questionable Shoulder 8.0 4.0 1.0

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable (Illness)

Kings vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA

Kings Season Insights

The 120.9 points per game the Kings average are 7.7 more points than the Wizards allow (113.2).

When Sacramento scores more than 113.2 points, it is 38-9.

The Kings have been scoring 122.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 120.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Sacramento knocks down 13.6 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), 1.2 more than its opponents (12.4).

The Kings score 116.8 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 114.0 points per 100 possessions (22nd in the NBA).

Kings vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -3 236.5

